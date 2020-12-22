My Favorite Christmas – By Mrs. Hovde’s 3rd Grade Class – 2020

My favorite christmas memory was last year because I decorated my christmas tree with dad and gramma and gampa and dad and we went shopping to get presents for us and my cousins. I got to see santa at sandcreeck and have cookies and hot cocolate and hot dog and go on a sleigh ride with Grampa and Gramma then on christmas morning I got lots of toys and a boomBox with a tv on it from my dad and movies to watch last christmas wat the last one I had wath my dog cicho and it was special.

Daisy Kruchten

In 1st grade I had the most amazing Christmas. My whole family was with me, there was Annie, Dennis, Mark, Rosie, Theresa, me, Sarah, and Michael. It was 2:15 and Rosie, Sarah, Theresa, and I could not sleep. My mom said we can’t open presents until 4:00 and so we waited. When it was 4:00 we rushed down my house stairs and opened our presents. Santa gave us wonderful presents. We also went to church on Christmas day. My whole family had a great Christmas.

By Anthony Sonnentag, age 9

wow!! The best christmas ever was when I got to decorate nummy Christmas cookies. It was me my mom, sistrs and my gramdma. My mom and gramdma baked and made the dohe. Then all of us got to decorate the cookes there was trees, reindeer and Santa!!! There was frosting like snow there was all diffrent kinds of sprinkles. I was at my gramdmas house. I was sososo excited it was amazing. No one cloudever have bettr Christmas then me!!! It was the best Christmas my family cloud ever have!!!We got to eat all the cookies that Santa didn’t have!!!I loved that christmas it was the best evermost ever. I love all of the frosting all the sprinkals all of the tasts and the shapes where amazing. There is not bettr christmas then that one it was the.best anyone cloud ever have that is the best Christmas ever I have have ever ever had a bettr chrstmas!!!! I love this day it is the best one most best for now this holiday is the best of the best to the most best of all of this christmas.

By Alice Burgraff, age 8

These are my favorite christmas memreires. First, I go sleding Evry year with my family down my nayBers feild. Next, I go hunting with my Dad Evrey yaer. Then, I’v Been cuting up deer for 4years. Finally, I go ice fishing whith my Dad, grampha and my anual. Those our my favorite christmas things.

By Zayden Tuschl, age 8

2 years ago I had the best Christmas every. I was so happy. It was my nana’s and papa’s house.The Christmas dinner was yummy. We had ham, corn and mashed potatoes.My favorite was the mashed potatoes. I open presents next. I got a Nerf gun, Raphael’s Mask, Water gun, VCR and a lego set.It was fun to play with my VCR in the snow.My favorite was the Nerf gun.I was happy to play with my friends in the snow.We also had cake. That was the best Christmas every!

Kamdyn Strand, age 8

I had the cools Christmas ever. I kept wacing up at night to see if Santa is thaire but he was never thaire. Then i woce up agien but it was morning and my sistr were in my room and we went to the tree it was fllbe with presents we opened the presents we sang songs it was the cools Christmas ever.

By Nora Kitchner, age 8

It was 2019 in Christmas. I had the dest Christmas ever. My bruter Tyler celedration Christmas with me. it was the dest i was so happy.

By Kolton Svee, age 8

Last year’s Christmas eve was wonderful. First, I got out of bed and got ready for going to my granma’s house, we finally got their and we got our food. Next, everyone is here I’m going to play with my best friends Zoe and Chris. Then, we all get our food, I love the food that they made. Finally, we all leave at night, at night at 12:00 I said “Merry Christmas” and then I went to bed.

By Abigail Schindler, age 9

I had the best Christmas trip. Me and my family went sking my dad, Ava, Brook, Katy, Maddie and me all went it was so fun. It was funny because my little cousin Brook was teaching Ava how to ski. we also at there to. My sister Ava went down the skilift She said it was so fun.Now we go sking every year.

By London Wirth, age 8

This was the best christmas birthday ever. it was at the Partyvive home and in 2019 with Leah, gavin and me and stepmom. for a present I got a lego train and nerf much ingun. My dad said the train was amost $300 thats a lot. Santa gave me and gavin alectrick guitars. and Leah a guitar. Leah gavin and me lik to make a band. that was a fun memary of my life.

By Tucker Walbrandt, age 8

It was the funnyeist Christmas ever. It was last christmas when we made our dusishen. First, evrey year we have spicy spgety.Next,but last year it was to spicy it was so funny. Then we found out it was the meatballs. finly, my famly was so sprised. I felt happy. it was the best Christmas ever.

By Lillian Brown, age 8

It was the funnest Christmas ever.It was my family and I. We were opening Christmas presents and my cosin Elijah got his present from my mom and dad.It was a scavingr hunt.They set up clues of were it was.He was looking everywere. We give him a doll as a joke, but we also give him his reall present.He found it! He found out it was a doll.We gave him his reall present.I loved that Christmas.

By Evie Larson, age 8

I had the best Christmas ever last year. At the beging, I celebrate with my family. Megan, Carrie, Kerry, and Dander. This was in 2019. on Christmas I have a peace of canndy, I look for the elf on the shelf, open a day on my lego advent calender, and open presents. I celebrate at my house, my grandma and Grandpa’s house, and my others gandma and Grampa’s house. I put up ordimints and lights on our house and on our tree. That was the best christmas ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

By Michael Christensen, age 9

My best Chirstmas is when it was my baby cousins first Chirstmas. First, his name is Sawyer. Sawyer is so kind and hes onley two. That day i will never forget. This placed at my grandmas house. Next, i feel so happy to see Sawyer open presents. Finally, i am the happiest kid in the world to have a baby cousin. This was the best Chirstmas ever.

By Andrew Kindschy, age 8

My favorite Christmas took place about two years ago. My whole family was there at my grandparnts house. I felt happy and I got presents. We ate food, played games and watch TV. We had a Christmas tree and decerated it. I ate cookies and a lot of good foed. For a present I got a nerf gun it was so fun.Next, I got to play hide-n-seek. Then, we played board games. last, I played tag out side.This is why This was my favorite Christmas.

By Benjamin Charbonneau, age 9

This was a Christmas i would never forget. My family and I were sitting in are livingroom sharing gifts and food and there was a knock at are doorwe heard a HoHoHo and in walked Santa and His big red bag. He asked for Vinny and ganan if we were being good and we said yes Santa said i have some Gifts for you and Ganon. We both sat down Santa handed us are Gifts and said we could open them so we did. After opening them Santa took pictures with us and ask us how old, We were, we told him i was 4 and Ganon was 6 year old. Santa said Merry Christmas and off he went with a Ho Ho Ho. the rest or the family left shortly after and are night came to a end and what a evening It was.

By Vinny Rodey

My favorite Christmas is when we whent to a baseball Park to ice skate. I sliped and my dad pretended I was a broom and be pulled me around. I was rilly wet. we had to go home so I got in the car. I got the car wet. I forgot to say we oPened Presants. I got alot of toys and candy. I had a good time sketing.

By Brook Mikesell, age 8