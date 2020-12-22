My Favorite Christmas – By Mr. Secraw’s 3rd Grade Class – 2020

My favorite Christmas is the year I got a TV for my room and PS4. We also had a movie night for Christmas, we had popcorn, candy, and carmel apples to eat. We had McDonald’s for dinner.

Eli Thibado, 9

My favorite Christmas was last year (2018 2019). this is why, I had a great dance recital for christmas. I went to a friends house and found out I’m allergic to real christmas tree’s and real wreath’s. No covid. I went to my grandma’s house to decorate cookies with my grandma, my brother Jeremiah and me. I got to sled at my grandma’s house. I went to my great grandma’s house I got hair pencil’s from my grandma. My mom got me a big box of l.o.l.’s and clothes for them. The end.

Arianna York, 8

When I was little I asked for some grapes and my mom said there in the fride. Then we decorated the tree. When we were done decorating the tree we made cookies. Then we got some milk for Santa. The I went to grandmas house.

Jack Whitwam, 8

Christmas is a around the corner. It was christmas night I was so happy. I was walking down the hall and then stars, I sat down and started opening presents one of the gifts was a nerf gun.

Glennden Wanstead, 9

on christmas me and my cousins have a snowball fight. Me and my brother open presents. After opening presents we went snowmobileing. Then we came in side and had hot chocolate. After we wormed up we went to ar grandmas house to play for a while. we got back and we decoradid the tree.

Corbin Tuschl, 9

My favorite Christmas Is in December 2019. My mom came on christmis eve spent the night. I do not live whith her. on christmas morning we opaned Christmas presents from Mom aka Sam. After we opaned presents we played whith them. We had pancakes. We opaned family presents. We want to great grandma’s house and ate supper. The end.

Emma, 8

My favorite Christmas is when I get to spend time with my family and have fun. We wear Santa hats when we open presents. Then after we open presents we watch movies and eat cookies. Sometimes I find the pickle. Then we go home then we open presents.Then after one day we go to my grandma’s house. Then I go to my dad’s house for Christmas. Then we go to my Grandma’s house. Then 3 days after we go back to our mom’s house then we play outside and builted a snowman. Then we color snowman inside and play upstairs. Then we watch Christmas movies.

Evelyne Slotevig, 9

My favorite Christmas was last year. last year I got a phone. I get to see all of my family. I get to ride on the snowmobiles. We get to open presents and have a snowball fight. Sometimes we bake cookes. The desserts are so good. It is so good I am going to die. Then I eat more dessert.

Nora, 8

My favorite Chirstmas has to be 2018 because I got to help Grandma with the feast. Why the feast you ask, well the feast is a very important tradition in our Chirstmas. We make ham, yummy Desserts,and other yummy treats. Another reason is my friends Lori and trace came over that year. And I got my first American girl doll! That was my favorite Chirstmas ever! And another reason is we got to watch 8-10 Hallmark movies! That’s awesome! Well bye for now see you next year. bye

Lia Ralph, 8

Last year i got a x box. We ate pizza rolls. They were good. There was meney Pepple. Last for crismecs. I got a lot of precents. we went out side my mom. Tossed me in the snow. We whent to bed we sleped good. the end

Harley Patchen, 8

My favorite Christmas was last year! Me and my cousins met up at my grandma and grandpa’s place. We had a healthy supper and had candy and cake for dessert. At last we opened presents and I got a cool ice doll. Me and my cousins play together while our moms and dads talk with our grandma and grandpa. Pretty soon we all have hot chocolate and cecebrate christmas. Finally we all head back home.

Olivia Kragness, 8

My favorite Christmas was 2 years ago when we were at my aunt Tracy’s house my uncle Troy and my aunt Allie and Tracy my grandma Marlys and granpa Al. I got a tablet and a Packers mug.

Dillon Knutson, 9

We open presents. We visited grampa. We had fun. We had a party. We got a movie. We got to see all my relatives.

Jonah Harder, 9

It was a beuitful morning for breakfast we had pancakes and then we had to find the pickle on the tree. We opened presents and went to my grandmas opened more presents and then celebrated alot. then went to my aunts waited to open presents. We ate dinner waited a little bit longer and then opened presents and ate candy canes and ate dessert.

Karter Field, 9

My favorite Christmas ever was last year, because I love playing school and I got a lot of play school stuff like a stapler and markers. My favorite Christmas cookie is chocolate covered pretzels. The Grinch stole Christmas is my favorite Christmas movie. My whole family celebrates together. Evry year all of my cuosins get ornaments. We give all the ornaments away till they are gone.

Charlotte Dickensen, 8

2019 Christmas and Christmas Eve. I was at my dad for ChristmasEve I got a xbot and Ice Skates. I was so excited. We ate turkey for supper I was coun fous cause you eat turkey for thaksgiving.Then I went to my for my mom for Christims. Whent to bed I watch the Grinch. Then it was Chrismas I woke up my mom and her boyfrend then we ate breakfast, then we open presents. then we got wedy and went to my gradma and grandpa we ate there to. We open more presents my Aunt Holly was there and her husben and Sam. Then we went my mom boyfrend mom and dad house his Aunt was there. Then we went home but be for we went home we saw boutaful lights.