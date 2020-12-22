Joseph E. (Gene) Slama went to finally meet his mother on December 9, 2020. Born to Joseph and Margaret (Wold) Slama, June 6, 1938. Raised by his grandparents Peter and Elizabeth (Slotvig) Wold. He married his wife Colleen (Thompson) Slama on April 20, 1957.

He was a well-liked, hard working man with jobs including farming, hauling milk, factory, and owned his own car body repair shop. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Colleen, one daughter Deb (Tom) King, son Michael (Sheryl) Slama, son David (Shari) Slama, son-in-law Rick Clemens, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy, grandson Chad, and granddaughter Katie.

Due to Covid a service will be held at a later date.