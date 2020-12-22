Free COVID-19 drive-through testing in St. Croix Co. will be held in a new location during winter months

If you find yourself in need of a COVID-19 test, the location will be different the next few months from recent testing sites.

St. Croix County Public Health and Emergency Management announce the testing site in St. Croix County will be moving to the St. Croix County Highway Department located at 300 Oak Ridge Parkway in Baldwin WI. The site will be open on Thursdays from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. starting January 7 and running through March 4, 2021.

This is a drive-tlu-ough testing site so you will not have to leave your vehicle. You will be tested while you wait in your car.

The testing is done in conjunction with the WI National Guard and is free to the public. Anyone five years of age or older is welcome to be tested.

If you want to be tested, you are asked to pre-register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov or Search COVID-19 “Wisconsin Connect” in your App store or Google Play.

Due to the winter conditions, please check the St. Croix County website at https://www.sccwi.gov/covid19 for cancellations and updated information on the testing site, before going to the highway department.

If you have any questions, please contact St. Croix County Public Health at 715-246-8224 or visit the St. Croix County COVID-19 website at https://www.sccwi.gov/covid19