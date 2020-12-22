Dear Santa – By Mrs. Ryan’s 2nd Grade Class – 2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dear Santa:

I have been good because I do chores at home. I am putting up Christmas decorations for Christmas. Thank you for the hot oco and marshmells What do you elves look like. I wish that the covid-19 never happened. I want a come pass. Have a nice day!

Sincerely,

Harlow Apel, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa:

My name is Mylah. I have been good at school. I am helping. I am putting the Christmas tree up. Thank you for the candy and Grafie my tedty bare. You are the best Santa. I want a tety bare please and candy too.

Sincerely,

Mylah Demoe, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

My name is Leni I am 8 years old. Thank you for giving me everything last year to get ready for christmis. I am setting up the christmis tree and baking cookies. My favorite color is teal. Can I ride on one of your reindeer? My wish would be for the world for people to stop litering. I would like A new glittery hat. Happy holidays!

Sincerely,

Leni Guidaboni, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa:

Hey I am being good because I strt my mom’s car.

I am trying to clean my house.

Hi Santa.

What does the North Ppole look like?

I wish I could be good.

could I please have an RC car.

Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Michael Harbek, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

I have been good because I help my mom. I am going to get a Christmastree. Thanks for the bike Santa. I hope you have a grat christmas How are your reindeer? I wish my teacher had a class pet. I really want a dog please. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Tatum Hendricks, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

At home I have ben good this year because I have been good at school and I cleand my bedroom and I have been saying all good things. I will help put up the crismims tree. Thank you for the hotwheel set. I blevein you. How do your rander fly? I wont the world to have a bownce howse pie fight. I wish my Grampa Steve cuold come bac down here. I want 4 big bucits of bubl gum please. Marry Chrisamis Santa.

Sincerely,

Colt Holerude, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good I playedoutsibe. I am staying at my grandma’s house. We will put up a christmas tree. Thank you for the toy last year. I like you Santa! How manyelves do you have? I would like to give one million to my family. I would like a drit bike pleolse. I hope you have a good holiday.

Sincerely,

Ryker Holland, 8

Colfax Bloomer

Dear Santa:

I have been good I have been nice to my friendr. we hang up Christmas lights. Thank you for the toy cars. I like going hunting. How old are your reinder. I wish I culd get an ax for christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Jake Knutson, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

I have been kind of good. I did 14 or 15 chores. I’m going to put up the Cristmas thank you for the presents. Are reindeer real? I hope that I get the presents please get a pet for my mom. Merry cristmas I hope you have a great time.

Sincerely,

Thorin Larson-E’Esperance, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

I was good for a week. We started our advent calenders. I would like dirt bike boots size 4. Who is your favorite reindeer? my favorite is comet. What is your best elfs name? I love you. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Hank Leavens, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

My name is Chris. I am 8 years old. Thank you for giving me a game boy last year. My famly is getting ready for Christmas this year. I think it looks good for christmas. I want a nentendo wish. Have a nice day

Sincerely,

Chris Marko, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa:

My name is Leah I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a notebook last year. To get ready for christmas my family and I put up the christmas tree and we bake cookies. How is Mrs. Claus? Do you want a gift? Get Lily a toy and I want Barbie sets please. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Leah Shearer, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

My name Oscar

I am 8 year old.

Thank you four my car.

I have been good this year.

I have been cleaning my room.

I got my Christmas tree up.

Thank yu for my rc car.

Hi Santa do you have elves?

Hi Santa do you want a present Santa?

I want my Dad to move to Colfax. Please bring me a for wheelr? Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Oscar Turrubiates, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa:

I have been really good and helping with chores. We are going on vacation to prepare for Christmas. Thank you for bringing me the Captain America toy last year. I’m tired from working hard all year. Do you make Christmas movies? I wish Covid19 would go away. I would really like a Rocky4 toy this year, please. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Hunter Lahaie, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa. How are you doing? I’m doing good. christmas is my favrate holday. What’s yours? I’m so happy that’s it’s almost Christmas Eve! Early

merry Christmas! I want my famliy to be happy!

Sincerely,

Rylie Orme, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa:

I have been good. I clean my bedroom. I poot my Christmiss tree up. Your the best Santa! My mom is the best! Give NaNa 4 presints. I want a younkorn please and puppy stuff. Merry Christmas

Sincerely,

Rozie Seehaver, 7

Colfax