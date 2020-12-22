Colfantastic Events Light Up Colfax – 2020

LIVE PERFORMANCE — Chris Kroeze, the season 15 runner-up of The Voice, sang during an outdoor concert at the Colfax Fairgrounds last Saturday, December 19. Hundreds of people and vehicles crowed onto the fairgrounds to listen to the national recording artist from Barron give an hour and a half performance that was the highlight the 1st annual Light up Colfax by Colfantastic Events which also included a Christmas train parade throughout the village and a chili feed at the Colfax Fire Department. Kroeze’s performance was sponsored by Synergy Cooperative. More photos of the event can be found inside this week’s issue. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
WITH CHRIS KROEZE performing in the background, Colfantastic Events organizers and twin sisters Heather Logslett (left) and Jeanna Berge (right) along with Santa (played by Wade Aspen) paused from handing out candy canes during Kroeze’s concert for a few moments to have their photo taken. Chris Kroeze headlined the 1st annual Light up Colfax Event, kicking off the festivities with an hour and a half concert at the Colfax Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 19. Hundreds of spectators and fans came to enjoy the music. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
MICKEY AND MINNIE Mouse sat in the front seat of Colfax’s antique fire truck, which was decked out in lights, to welcome visitors to the chilli feed that was held as part of the 1st annual Light up Colfax Event in Colax December 19. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
HALF A CENTURY OF WEDDED BLISS — Gary and Mona Thorson of Colfax celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 19 by driving in the Christmas train parade with this sign on their car.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt