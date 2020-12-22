Albert Gene Drury, Beloved Husband, Father, Grand Father, Great-Grand Father, Uncle, and friend passed away Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 89.

He is preceded in death by wife Jeanette (Annis) Drury, parents, Forest and Ruby Drury; son David, siblings, Donald Drury, Margaret Keely and daughter-in-law LeAnn Drury.

He is survived by, wife Vonnie Stone, sister Evey Yoder, children Thomas (Carol) Drury, Deborah (Merrick) Gardner, Richard (Gail) Drury, Harry (Chris) Drury, eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, extended family, other relatives and friends.