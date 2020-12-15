St. Croix County offering free drive through COVID-19 testing Dec. 17

St. Croix County is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing on Thursday, December 17th, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Testing will be held at the St. Croix County Highway Department located at 300 Oak Ridge Parkway, Baldwin, WI 54002

Anyone who is symptomatic and close contacts of people who have tested positive should get tested. Must be 5 years of age or older.

Pre-registration is preferred but not required via https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov or Search COVID-19 “Wisconsin Connect” in your App store or Google Play.