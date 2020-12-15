Off The Publisher’s Desk – 12-16-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On the Lighter Side!

Quotes from famous people

Bob Hope once said that he grew up in a family with six brothers. “I learned how to dance waiting in line for the bathroom.”

“The other night I ate at a real nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going.” ~George Carlin

“Smartness runs in my family. When I went to school I was so smart my teacher was in my class for five years.” ~Gracie Allen

“The first half of our lives is ruined by our parents and the second half by our children.” ~Clarence Darrow

“As a child my family’s menu consisted of two choices: take it or leave it.” ~Buddy Hacket

“Do I destroy my enemies when I make them my friends.” ~Abraham Lincoln

“Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” Gone With the Wind, 1939

“Put some Windex on it.” ~My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” ~Albert Einstein

A sign at an Ice Cream Shop at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, it stated the following. “Nutritional information: Don’t even ask. This is the Best Ice Cream made in Wisconsin, and it tastes so good because it has gobs of rich Wisconsin cream, tons of real ingredients for boatloads of luscious flavors. That means it’s not low fat, low calorie or low anything. And that’s why everyone loves it. You want nutrition, eat carrots.”

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” ~Ronald Reagan.

The following is a quote from the Inaugural Address of John F. Kennedy, sixty years ago on January 20, 1961.

“In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility-I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it, and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.

And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

And one of my own: Endeavor to make things better and not to destroy them.

“There’s not much to do in a small town but, what you hear makes up for it.” ~Ed Mady

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton