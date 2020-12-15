Man believed headed to Boyceville with meth bound over for trial in Dunn County

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A Dunn County judge has found probable cause and has bound a 35-year-old Chippewa Falls man over for trial who was believed to be transporting methamphetamine to Boyceville.

Justin M. Barnard, who was in custody, appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court with his attorney, Shelly Tomtschik, before Judge James Peterson for a preliminary hearing December 11.

Barnard is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine, both counts with a repeater modifier, and is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Adam Zukowski of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department was called to the witness stand and testified that a Dunn County investigator had received information from a confidential informant about a large amount of methamphetamine being transported.

The information included a description of the vehicle, a photograph of the vehicle and location of the vehicle. The information was given to a deputy who conducted a traffic stop, he said.

The deputy asked Barnard to step out of the vehicle, and he refused. When Barnard was out of the vehicle, he was placed in custody, Zukowski testified.

A pouch was located on Barnard that contained a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and which field tested positive for methamphetamine, he said.

Following Zukowski’s testimony, Judge Peterson found probable cause and bound Barnard over for trial.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled December 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Tomtschik told the court Barnard had asked to have the $5,000 cash bail reduced that Judge Peterson set November 25.

Barnard knows he is on a probation hold and will not be released but he has no ability to raise $5,000, is indigent, is a local resident, and is requesting a lower cash bail, she said.

Barnard poses a flight risk, resisted the deputy, gave a false name, has been enrolled in treatment court in Eau Claire County, and has failed to appear for court, Nodolf said, noting he failed to appear for court on July 30 and his probation was revoked in August for violating the rules of probation.

The defendant has had previous failures to appear as well in 2010 and 2013 and appears to be on extended supervision currently for a case in which he was sentenced to four years of initial confinement and four years of extended supervision, she said.

Judge Peterson looked up court records online and said Barnard was convicted by a jury in August of 2017. Sentence was withheld, and Barnard appeared to have been placed on four years of probation.

Barnard was terminated from probation in August of this year, and a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to appear on July 30, the judge said.

The defendant has had a conviction for delivery of methamphetamine and for maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was sentenced to four years of initial confinement and four years of extended supervision and is on extended supervision now, Judge Peterson said.

At issue is 74 grams of methamphetamine alleged to have been found in Barnard’s possession in Dunn County, and the penalties for being a repeat offender are high. Barnard also has a history of not appearing in court, the judge said.

A cash bail of $5,000 is reason-able under the circumstances. The district attorney initially asked for a cash bail of $10,000, he said.

Since Barnard is on a probation hold, bail is a moot point, and bail will continue at $5,000 cash, Judge Peterson said.