John “Johnny” M. Goodell, 58, of Fall Creek, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born in Menomonie, WI, the son of Malcolm and Mildred (Rhodes) Goodell. He lived in Wheeler, WI his whole life until he moved in 2018. Johnny will be remembered for his lawn mower or his “wheels.”

Johnny is survived by his brother, Tom (Wendy Turner) Goodell; nieces, Abby (Mike) Shearer, Lindsay (Jen) Moser, Kelly Turner; nephew, Mat (Renee) Goodell; great-nieces, Emma, and Leah Shearer and Kaysen Goodell.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com