Gilbertson resigns from Village Board

BOYCEVILLE—Long time Village Board member, Bud Gilbertson has resigned his seat as a Trustee on the board and was not present at their regular meeting of December 14th.

In his letter to the board, Gilbertson stated that according to the Village Attorney, he could not serve as Trustee and hold a position of employment at the Village’s waste disposal and recycling site. Gilbertson has been working at the collection site, which is operated by Dunn County. But the county is turning that site over to the Village at the end of this year.

During the board’s discussion about appointing a replacement for Gilbertson, Village President Gib Krueger wondered if “we should appoint or not appoint.” Gilbertson’s term expires in April of next year and Krueger and the rest of the board agreed to leave that seat open until it can be filled at the April election.

Reports

Don Rose, the Village’s Public Works Director reported that a forced main from a lift station to the Waste Water Treatment facility broke and needed to be repaired. He informed the board that this is the same pipe that leaked a few years ago and he made a suggestion as to make improvements with the pipe. He also reported that the village owned 2002 GMC pickup is ready to be sold and asked for approval to take it to auction for sale.

During his police report, Chief Greg Lamkin told the board that his department’s “calls are still up.” He noted that through the eleven months of this year they have had 1,762 calls for service, which is a thirty percent increase from 2019 and a fifty-six percent increase from 2018.

During October 19 citations were issued and four arrests were made. The chief listed three arrests made in November including Devon James Bowell, operation of a motor vehicle by a habitual traffic offender on November 17. Mark McGee Sawin for a operating with out valid license, 3rd on November 19 and on November 30, Michael G. Norrgard, operating while revoked, operate motor vehicle without insurance.

Lamkin also reported to the board that the police department was awarded an $8,000 equipment grant to purchase new computers.

The board discussed the sale of village owned land along County Road N, but agreed not to sell it as it acts as a buffer between residents and the village owned waste water treatment facility.

Spent time discussing how to handle the driveway to the lift station at 700 Main Street. Apparently most of the driveway is on land owned by Don Rose and that the lift station is on land leased from the railroad. Rose has just completed the construction of a new building on the questioned property.

The option was to agree upon an easement with Rose for the use of the driveway or have Rose write a letter allowing the village to use his property to get to the lift station. The board also approved a new ordinance relating to the recycling regulations.

Approved a new fee and fine schedule for 2021 and entered into two contracts with HydroCorp for doing back flow protection inspections for the village. Jonathan Farrell informed the other members of the board that two years ago 60 water users were out of compliance with the current regulations about back flow prevention. The company will come back to the village and check on those 60 water customers to see if they have made corrections. The cost for doing the non-residential inspection is $5,472.