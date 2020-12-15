DCSW&R sends out letters of inquiry for sale or lease of transfer station

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling has sent out letters of inquiry to gauge interest in the purchase or lease of the transfer station on state Highway 29 west of Menomonie.

The letters were sent to private waste haulers and to UW-Stout to find out how much interest there is in purchasing or in leasing the transfer station, said Morgan Gerk, director of DCSW&R, at a meeting of the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Management Board December 8.

Dunn County will be shutting down the solid waste and recycling program at the end of this month, and municipalities will take over operating their own solid waste and recycling programs.

The letter sent out to private haulers and UW-Stout gave a framework of how to approach the question, Gerk noted.

Questions to help with writing the letters of interest include whether the primary interest is in leasing or purchasing the transfer station; the types of services that would be offered; the constituents to whom the services would be offered; a list of the commodities that would be received or processed, such as municipal trash, mandated and/or non-mandated recyclables, hazardous waste or other materials; and an explanation of how the proposed operation would continue to support environmental stewardship in Dunn County, Gerk said.

The deadline for the letters of interest is December 31, and the letters will be presented to the DCSW&R Management Board at the January 5 meeting, he said.

Gary Bjork, county board supervisor from Colfax and chair of the DCSW&R management board, asked Gerk about one “public comment” that had been received concerning the transfer station.

The written public comment is from Clare Reusch of Menomonie Disposal Systems and states the transfer station is of great interest to MDS as a drop-off site for residents for any non-landfill items to ensure stewardship for Dunn County and to “keep the ditches clean,” Gerk said.

The comment goes on to say MDS does not have a public drop-off site, and because there is no public drop-off, MDS will pick up non-landfill items but at an added cost to the curbside customers. With a public drop-off site, MDS could offer discounted curbside, he said.

Steve Rasmussen of Boyceville, a member of the DCSW&R board, asked who would be eligible to bring items to the transfer station.

The public comment does not indicate who the services would be intended for, Gerk said.

The DCSW&R department intends to have the transfer station appraised and is currently looking for an appraiser, he said.

Once the DCSW&R board decides whether to lease or sell the transfer station, then there will be a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) process for those who have indicated an interest, Gerk said.

Ridgeland site

Although the deed seemed to indicate Dunn County owns the Ridgeland collection site in the Town of Wilson, that turned out not to be the case, Gerk said.

A second revised deed was filed a year later in 1992 stating that if Dunn County stopped using the land, ownership would revert to the original owner, the Moen family, he said.

The land initially was gifted to Dunn County in 1991, and after December 31, it will revert back to the original owner, Gerk said.

The equipment and the infrastructure will be removed from the site, he said.

Rasmussen asked if either Ridgeland or Sheridan might not be interested in operating the Ridgeland site.

Ridgeland has always had curbside pick-up and will continue with that service, Gerk said.

The Town of Sheridan is going in with Tiffany and New Haven to offer recycling at the Connorsville site, said David Bartlett, chair of the Dunn County Board and chair of the Sheridan Town Board.

Sheridan will have a Dumpster at the town hall for one weekend per month for solid waste but the town board is suggesting residents should contract with a private hauler, he said.

The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Management Board meets next on January 5.