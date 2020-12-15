DC PR&D denies variance request for parcel in Hay River flood plain

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has denied a request for a variance to create a parcel because the parcel would be in a flood plain.

The PR&D Committee denied the request at the December 8 meeting from Donald and Tonya Larsen to create a 14-acre parcel bordered by the Hay River and county Highway F in the Town of Sheridan that they intended to sell to a person interested in eventually building a cabin on the property.

A variance would be needed to create the lot out of the Larsens’ 85-acre farm because the lot would not meet the requirement of having 10,000 square feet of contiguous land that is two feet above the flood plain as required by Dunn County’s subdivision ordinance, said Tom Carlson, Dunn County surveyor.

The intent of the flood plain regulations is to discourage development in areas that could be impacted at some point by a 100 year flood event, he said.

The highest point on the proposed parcel is an elevation in the northeast corner that is three feet below the required elevation of 985 feet. A quarter of an acre would have to be at an elevation of 985 feet or higher for the parcel to be permissible under the county’s ordinance, Carlson said.

The Larsons could create a 20-acre parcel that would be exempt from the requirements of Chapter 16 of the county’s zoning code for a certified survey map. A CSM is required for parcels under 20 acres, but if the Larsens added six acres, then there would be no requirement for a CSM, he said.

The Environmental Services Department is recommending denial of the variance request but would support a variance request to survey the parcel and designate it as an out-lot, Carlson said, adding that by definition, an out-lot is a non-buildable parcel.

According to the staff report submitted to the PR&D committee, the variance would not promote health, safety and welfare; would not encourage appropriate use of the land; would not provide the best possible environment for human habitation; would be in consistent with Chapter 16 of the county’s zoning ordinance; and would set a precedent for similar requests in the future.

According to a statement the Larsens provided to the PR&D committee, flooding has occurred on a portion of the property nearest the Hay River but not on the northeast side of the property by Highway F. The property also contains a four-foot berm in certain areas that may have been constructed when county Highway F previously was routed through the Larsens’ property.

Dwelling

Wendy Dallman, a realtor representing the Larsens, pointed out that a dwelling already exists in the flood plain on the Larsens’ farm south of the Hay River.

Carlson said he did not know when Highway F was relocated, but during a 100-year flood event, the four-foot berms located on the northeast portion of the property would be underwater and would not protect the property.

Dunn County’s current ordinance was adopted in March of 2006 and contains provisions for existing buildings and for new buildings, he said.

Just because there were existing buildings on the southern portion of the property prior to 2006, “two wrongs don’t make a right,” Carlson said.

Tonya Larsen told the PR&D committee she appreciated them taking the time to consider the variance request.

The 14 acres across the river from their farm is hard to take care of, and if six acres south of the river were added to the 14-acre parcel north of the river, the additional acreage would be landlocked, she said.

Sectioning off the 14 acres “would be beneficial,” Larsen said.

LOMR

Mike Kneer, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the PR&D committee, asked if there is a way to amend the flood plain map.

A licensed engineer would have to be hired to collect field data that proves the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) mapping is incorrect, and if FEMA agrees, then the map would be amended through a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), Carlson said.

A LOMR would take time and a certain amount of expense, and there would be no guarantee of succeeding, he said.

If an out-lot were created and then a quarter of an acre of fill was hauled in to bring the area above the flood plain, then the out-lot could be resurveyed, and the Larson’s could ask to have it designated as a lot, Carlson said.

As an out-lot, the land could be sold for hunting land and someone could bring in a recreational vehicle (RV) to have on the property for part of the year, although the RV could not be left on the property all year, he said.

Gary Bjork, county board supervisor from Colfax and a member of the PR&D committee, asked if it would be possible to bring in fill only for the place where a house would be built rather than the entire quarter acre.

Carlson said he was not sure of the requirements for a residence and the flood plain, but under the county’s ordinance, fill would be required on a quarter of an acre to a depth of three feet to create 10,000 square feet of contiguous property above the flood plain.

Bob Colson, county zoning administrator, said bringing in fill would be an “end run” around the county’s ordinance.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee, approved a motion to deny the request for a variance from the Larsens on a vote of five “yes” and one abstention.

Since the meeting was conducted using the online Zoom platform and not all of the PR&D committee members were visible on the computer screen at the time they voted on the motion, it was difficult to determine who voted “yes” and who abstained.