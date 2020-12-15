ColFANTASTIC news! Chris Kroeze to headline “Light Up Colfax” event

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLFAX — Colfantastic Events is going to LIGHT UP COLFAX with Chris Kroeze brought to you by Synergy Cooperative! Chris Kroeze will be in Colfax performing his hit songs including the amazing “Hallelujah” at the Colfax Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 19th for LIGHT UP COLFAX!

Enjoy hot chocolate from Bethany Lutheran Church as you listen to Chris Kroeze from the safety of your own vehicle at the Colfax Fairgrounds. Kroeze will perform from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., people can leave the Colfax Fairgrounds for the Community Christmas Train Parade that will be led by the “Bright Red-Hosed” fire truck through the village limits. Santa and his elf will also be in the parade riding on a fire truck for all the kids to see. The parade will end at the Colfax Fire Department for their drive-thru chili feed.

While at the Colfax Fire Department, roll down your windows and enjoy Christmas Caroling from Bethany Lutheran Church (Free will donation accepted for hot chocolate & chili – both while supplies last).

Colfantastic Events is extending the deadline to send in your decorated home and business entries to Wednesday, December 16th! Please email your photos to colfantastic.events@gmail.com. They will be posting the photos on the Colfantastic Events Facebook page for the community! The winners will be announced on Sunday, December 20th!

Awards and How to Vote

• GRAND PRIZE – $300 worth of prizes from our amazing sponsors! This will be voted on by our Celebrity Town Judges: Rich and Annie owners of A Little Slice of Italy, Scott and Shannon owners of Colfax Chevrolet, and Kyle and Claudia owners of Kyle’s Market.

• PEOPLE’S CHOICE – $200 worth of prizes from our amazing sponsors! This will be voted on by the community members by going on the Colfantastic Events Facebook page and “liking” the photo for your vote! The photo with the most “likes” will win! Voting will take place Thursday, December 17th through Sunday, December 20th at noon.

• BEST DECORATED BUSINESS – Radio Advertising Schedule from iHeartMedia! This will be voted on by the community members by going on the Colfantastic Events Facebook page and “liking” the photo for your vote! The photo with the most “likes” will win! Voting will take place Thursday, December 17th through Sunday, December 20th at noon.

• BEST DECORATED VEHICLE/FLOAT – Free Vehicle Detailing from Colfax Chevrolet. This will be voted on by the Colfax Fire Department during the Community Christmas Train Parade.

The sponsors who are helping to make this event possible to “Light Up Colfax” are: Kyle’s Market, Colfax Chevrolet, A Little Slice of Italy, Bethany Lutheran Church, Synergy Cooperative – Cenex, Mom’s Restaurant and Pub, Pleasant Valley Tree Farm, Deluxe Beauty Shop, American Family Insurance, The Blind Tiger, Woods Run, Viking Bowl, H&H Plumbing, Colfax Health and Rehab, Whitetail Golf Course, Mane Street Salon, Spa and Tanning, Dairy State Bank, Creekside Custom Ag, Berge’s Beef, Colfax Arts and Antique Mall and Cafe II Coffee Shop and Bakery, Sno Drifters, Express Mart, Club 40, Adam’s Auto Repair, The Colfax Messenger, Colfax Fire Department, Colfax Police Department, Colfax Rescue Squad, iHeartMedia, Chris Kroeze, Fit-Fam Nutrition, and Sweetness Bake Shop.