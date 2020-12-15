Christian Hans Belz, age 92 of Shoreview, MN surrounded by an around-the-clock vigil of loved ones, died peacefully on December 7th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Luella Belz, his parents, Christian and Ida Belz who were immigrants from Switzerland, and siblings Rose, Ida, and Leonard.

He is survived by children Michael (Bobbi) Belz, Pamela (Timothy) Stave, Scott (Jennifer) Belz, and James (Sue) Barnett; 10 grandchildren and 16 (and a half) great-grandchildren. Chris is also survived by sister Hattie, brother John (Linda Spence) sister-in-law Millie and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Chris was born at home near Crosby Park in St. Paul, MN. He was a graduate of Prairie Farm High School and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea just prior to the Korean War. Chris’ passions in life were his family, his dachshunds, his garden, and his cabin on Tainter Lake. He was a proud member of the Shoreview VFW where he and Lou volunteered for many years. Chris will be remembered above all as a kind and gentle person who stayed physically fit and healthy his entire life, for his enjoyment of the outdoors, all creatures who visited his yard, and for the love he gave so freely to all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His life was a blessing to all who knew him.

A private ceremony was held graveside on Thursday, December 10th at 1:00 p.m. for immediate family only. A celebration of life will follow in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Shoreview, MN, The Animal Humane Society of Minnesota, or the VFW.