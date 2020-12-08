Howard “Aaron” Palewicz, 91 years old passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, at the home of his daughter Beth in Hudson, WI.

Aaron was born on June 20, 1929, to Paul and Helen (Milune) Palewicz in Glenwood City, WI. He attended and graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1948.

Aaron lived in Emerald Township, Wisconsin and united in marriage to Phyllis Graese on September 23, 1950. Together, they acquired and managed Aaron fathers’ farm. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Carmen and Beth.

In 1978 the farm was sold and they relocated to Glenwood City, Wisconsin. He was later employed by the St. Croix County Highway Department until his retirement in 1994. During his retirement he remained gainfully employed with several local businesses. Aaron was a passionate gardener.

Aaron is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ilene (Alvin) Dettman, Delores (Carl) Melby, son-in-law Dennis Engh.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 70 years Phyllis,Hudson, WI, daughters Carmen Engh, Woodbury, MN; Beth Palewicz, Hudson WI; sister Karen (Don) Grossaint, Hammond, WI; grandchildren Dustin (Katie) Engh, Maplewood, MN; Ashley (Kevin) Dolder, Woodbury, MN; great-grandchildren, Isabella Engh and Dennis Dolder. He is further survived by nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends.

No services will be held.