On December 1, 2020, Dorothy Lenore (Cormican) Burton, 97 of Connorsville moved to her heavenly home at home surrounded by her loved ones. Dorothy was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren and generations to come.

Dorothy was born in the Town of Tiffany on September 3, 1923, to the late Clarence and Anna (Kulser) Cormican. She was the oldest of 13 children. She attended the Maple Ridge and Irish Ridge Schoolhouses by Downing.

Dorothy went to college at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, MN. Due to WWII she left college to work at the Milwaukee Stamping Company to inspect bomb fuses. While on a break, she met the love of her life, Marvin G. Burton. After the war they reconnected and were married on January 20, 1946 in Downing. Dorothy was always proud that she inspected the bombs that her future husband used.

Dorothy and Marvin were married for 59 years until he was called home on April 2, 2005. They raised 9 children (Laura, Victoria, Marvin Lowell, Merlin, Marlow, Kevin, Calvin, Rodney, and Valerie) on the family farm in the Connorsville area.

Dorothy loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart and she loved memorizing God’s Word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman, Dorothy was a powerful prayer warrior. She loved to write poems and hand them out wherever she would go. She will always be remembered for her homemade buns. No one went home without a package of her famous buns. She was also a caretaker for numerous family and friends starting at the age of 14. She loved on people in every way that she possibly could. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, WI.

Dorothy is survived by her children Laura Severson, Victoria (Michael) Zurn, Marvin Lowell (Jill) Burton, Merlin (Gail) Burton, Kevin (Tina) Burton, Calvin (Beverly) Burton, Rodney (Ann) Burton, Valerie (Timothy) Bonngard, 28 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild, her brother Marvin (Carol) Cormican and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Marlow, granddaughter Georgina, and 11 brothers and sisters.