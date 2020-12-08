BETTY JOANN BEGALKE

Begalke, Betty Joann, Age 85 from Woodville, WI (Formerly of St. Paul MN).

Passed away on November 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Merwyn; daughter and son-in-law Donna and Bill Korte; son-in-law Ron Forrest, her parents and beloved siblings.

She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Forrest; son Ken (Sue) Kronschnable, daughter Mary (Vince) Oestreich, all her loving grandchildren and many other family members. Betty will be remembered for her love of family, travel and her silly sense of humor, she will be greatly missed. A burial service was held for immediate family at Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey, WI. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Notice of event will be updated at andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family. To leave an online memorial visit www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com.