PAULINE ROSE HANEY MANN

Pauline passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin at the age of 79.

She was born on April 14, 1941 in Tracy Minnesota to John and Violet (Koser) Haney and attended Tracy Elementary and Tracy High School. In 1959, the family moved to Kensington Minnesota where she graduated from Kensington High School. After High School, she worked for several years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

In 1963 married Keith Mann and was blessed with three children. In 1970 the family moved to the Glenwood City WI area where she worked as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent and Board of Education at the Glenwood City Schools for over 34 years before retiring in 2005. She loved to interact with the students and co-workers throughout the years.

She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, and was a whiz at any kind of a word find puzzle.

She also enjoyed traveling and was able to vacation in Hawaii, Paris, London, Australia and many other places across the United States.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Morene, and brother John. She is survived by her three children, Melissa Mann of Chippewa Falls, WI; Steven Mann (Dorcas) of Vine Grove KY; and Paul Mann (Thomas) of Dallas, TX. She is further survived by two grandsons, Nicholas Mann of Elk Mound, WI; and Jeremy (Melissa) Wold of Colfax, WI; and 5 great grandchildren, Dalton, Cayden, Nika, Elizabeth, and Jake.

A celebration of life is being planned for the summer of 2021.