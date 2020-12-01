Marion Hill, 94, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall, where she had been a resident since 2009.

Marion was born March 17, 1926 in Sherman Township, Dunn County, to Harry and Florence (Loomis) Clack. She married Reuben Hill in 1947. They later divorced.

Marion graduated from Boyceville High School in 1944. She attended UW-Stout for one year. The couple farmed and owned Hill Top Dairy, delivering bottled milk to local communities. Marion later worked at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie. She received a nurse’s aide certificate and became a caretaker of elderly ladies in their homes. After retiring, she lived in La Crosse for several years before moving to the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, where she received excellent care.

Marion loved doing crafts, crocheting beautiful doll gowns and giving them to family and friends. She also crocheted baby caps for Trinity Lutheran Church (Boyceville) layettes. She even made sweaters for dogs.

She is survived by children, Marlene and Randy; brother, Richard (Arlene) Clack of Boyceville; nephew, David Clack of Waunakee, Wis.; niece, Linda (Joel) Helixon of Tucson, Ariz.; great-nephew, Adam Bird of York, Penn.; great-niece, Heather (Tom) Roloff of Stoughton, Wis.; great-nephew, Jay (Louren) Helixon of Mauston, Wis.; great-great nephew, Christopher Bird of Tucson, Ariz.; special cousin, Marie Freeland of Menomonie, Wis.; other relatives and friends.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Reuben.

A private burial beside her parents will be held at a later date at Sherman Cemetery, Wheeler, Dunn County.

Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.