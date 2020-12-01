Donna M. Hedler, 88, of rural Colfax, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.

Donna was born March 16, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Cesafsky) Van Ert. She attended Eidsvold School in rural Stanley, WI. She worked as secretary to the President of Thorp Finance Corporation. On October 8, 1955, Donna married Jerome W. Hedler at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley, WI. Together they raised four children.

Donna was a faithful & devoted servant who served in various capacities at her church, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Her hobbies included gardening, playing piano, creating art, crossword puzzles, and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Donnelle (Joe) Sperlazzo of Carol Stream, IL, Laurie Hedler of Minneapolis, MN, Jerome Jeffrey Hedler (Davina Brenden) of Colfax, Cheryl Hedler (Melissa Gehri) of Wonewoc, WI; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Robby) Schmehil, Brock (Lauren) Hedler, Joe Sperlazzo, Akoya, Emma, and Diesel; two great grandchildren, Aidan and Liam; three siblings, twin-brother, Gerald (Jeanette) Van Ert, Ione Ellingson, and Duane (Judy) Van Ert; and by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; and granddaughter, Leeann Hedler-Reid.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Burial will be held at 12:15 p.m. at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery in Thorp, WI. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer where recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be no public visitation Tuesday at church. Facemasks will be required to enter both the funeral home and church.

For those unable to join us in person, the funeral service will be able to be viewed on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning Wednesday, Dec 2.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.