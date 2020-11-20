Dunn County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide in Town of Dunn

MENOMONIE – The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Township of Dunn, Dunn County, Wisconsin.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 17, 2020, law enforcement responded to a suspicious death of an adult, white, male in the Township of Dunn. The death is believed to be the result of a homicide, and suspects are currently in custody.

Law enforcement believes that this incident was isolated, the involved individuals were known to each other, and the public is not at risk.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at http://dunncocrimestoppers.com/ or call 1-855-TIP-DUNN. You can also contact Investigator Mack at jmack@co.dunn.wi.us, Investigator Merryfield at rmerryfield@co.dunn.wi.us or by phone 715-232-1348.

No further information is available currently.