St. Croix County Board Does Not Adopt COVID-19 Communicable Disease Ordinance

HUDSON, WI — At a special meeting held Tuesday November 17, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors voted 10-9 not to adopt the COVID-19 Communicable Disease Ordinance. During the meeting, the Board Supervisors discussed the ordinance and recommended amendments before the final vote to not adopt the ordinance.

District 17 supervisor Judy Achterhof, which represents the City of Glenwood City , the Village of Deer Park and the townships of Glenwood, Cylon, Emerald and Forest, voted in favor of the measure.

St. Croix County Public Health will continue to focus their efforts on promoting the health and well-being of residents through education and communication. Now it is more important than ever that we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. As we are all planning our upcoming holidays, Public Health urges everyone to follow safety measures to avoid spreading COVID-19 to family and friends. To keep us all safe, Public Health recommends keeping holiday gatherings to people within your household and meeting digitally with those outside of your household if you can. Our choices not only affect those closest to us but can spread throughout our whole community. This holiday season let’s work together now, so when we can safely be together in-person soon.

The best defense against COVID-19 is you. Here is how you can help your community:

• Wear a face covering when in public and around others not from your household.

• Maintain a 6-foot distance from those not from your household.

• Avoid large public or personal gatherings. Meet up digitally if you can.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Stay home when you are sick or a close contact. You can find more information on our COVID-19 Testing webpage about what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact.

• Respond to Public Health. If you test positive, Public Health will contact you to you to let you know what you can expect next.

When we all work together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19, prevent unnecessary illness, reduce the burden on our health care system and health care professionals. You can find more information on how to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Croix County’s Health Advisory.