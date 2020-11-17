TCE holds virtual Veterans Day ceremonies

STANDING AT ATTENTION during the Veterans Day celebration at Tiffany Creek Elementary last Wednesday afternoon, November 11 were members of an honor guard that was comprised of veterans from the AMVETS Post 72 in Connorsville and Boyceville’s Harmon-Harris American Legion Post 314. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
TIFFANY CREEK Elementary students created a Veterans Day display in front of the school last Wednesday, November 11. Veterans’ names were displayed according to the branch of service in which they served. —photo by Shawn DeWitt