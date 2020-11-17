Joy L. Tape went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1938, to Glenn and Marion Moe in Chetek, Wisconsin. She graduated from Chetek High School and married Leonard Tape. Together they had 8 children. After getting married Joy worked for the telephone company, helped with the family farm, and in the retail industry. Her greatest role however was that of being a Mom and Grandma. Her hobbies included spending time with her family and friends, listening to country music, walks in the park, caring for all the stray cats that happened to come across her path, and was quite talented at refinishing furniture projects.

Joy lived a simple life and always put others above herself. She had a big, generous heart and loved helping others. She enjoyed laughing and joking with others. Joy had a warm, wonderful smile that would always draw you in and the world was a better place if you were lucky enough to know her.

She is survived by her children, David (Pam) Tape of Iron River, MI, Vicki (Ernie) Peterson of Viroqua, WI, Steven (Denise) Tape of Eleva, WI, Mark Tape of Barron, WI, Brian (Beth) Tape of Ellsworth, WI, Jeffery Tape of St Paul, MN, and Wendy (Cory) Schindler of Elk Mound, WI. She is also survived by 17 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren with one on the way in January. In addition, she leaves behind several brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Tape; husband, Leonard Tape; parents, Glenn and Marion Moe; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Hilda Tape; and brother, Arnold Moe.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Colfax Heath and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for all the love and kindness they showed Joy and for loving and caring for her during these challenging times. We are forever grateful for you all.

A private graveside ceremony is planned for Thursday, November 19, 2020, with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com