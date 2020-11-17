Francis F. Fouks, age 95 of Clear Lake, WI, formerly of Forest Township, WI died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI where he had been a resident for the past couple months.

Francis Ferdinand Fouks was born on August 16, 1925 on the family farm in Forest Township, the son of Stanley W. and A. Sabena (Knoll) Fouks. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, went to Country School there and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1942. Francis farmed in Forest Township nearly all of his life.

On June 10, 1950, he was married to Yvonne Lee Prodger at St. John’s Lutheran Church and together they raised 8 children, Lorelei, Craig, Wendi, Ritchie, Brian, Jeff, Shelley, and Brent. When he wasn’t farming, Francis shared his Christian faith through witnessing and working with the Gideon’s to distribute bibles throughout the area. He was also a life long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest. In his spare time, Francis enjoyed ice fishing and during his retirement was known for raising beautiful flower gardens that made his yard and farm look like a park. He and Yvonne moved to the Ridgeview apartments in the village of Clear Lake where they have made their home since 2018.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley Fouks; his parents Stanley and A. Sabena Fouks; brothers, Herb (Sharon) Fouks, and Stanley (Lila) Fouks; sister Florence (Gene) Jurisch; and brother-in-law, Al Broberg.

Francis is survived by his wife Yvonne Fouks – Clear Lake, WI; sons and daughters: Lorelei (David) Swanepoel – Forest Township, WI; Craig (Linnea) Fouks – Forest Township, WI; Wendi (Thomas) Krueger – Deer Park, WI; Ritchie (Mary) Fouks – Deer Park, WI; Brian (Sharon) Fouks – Deer Park, WI; Jeff Fouks – Kimball, MN; Brent Fouks – Clear Lake, WI; 14 Grandchildren; 29 Great Grandchildren; sister Mildred Broberg – Glenwood City, WI; as well as other relatives, family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, WI. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church and an hour before the service on Wednesday. Pastor John Wilman is the officiant.

Casket Bearers are Greg Fouks, Jason Fouks, Jordan Fouks, Trent Fouks, Andrew Krueger, Chad Swanepoel, and Keith Swanepoel.

Interment to be at St. John’s Cemetery – Forest Township, WI

