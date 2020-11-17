Ella Rassbach, 97, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Ella was born September 27, 1923, to Nels and Hannah (Varnes) Delegard on the family farm in the Sheridan Township, Dunn County, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church and attended Washburn Farm rural school. She then attended Prairie Farm High School graduating as Valedictorian in the class of 1941. Following her schooling, she went to live with her uncle in Minneapolis, MN and worked part time at the Delegard Tool Company. After 2 years there she moved to Rice Lake to work as a cashier at Montgomery Wards until the end of World War II, when she was united in marriage to Phillip Rassbach on September 8, 1945. They lived in Eau Claire, Star Prairie and settled in Glenwood City to raise their five children. She lived the final years of her life at Glenhaven moving in there in 2017. Ella worked for several businesses in Glenwood City, Limberg Clinic, Glenwood City Co-op, Decamp Furniture, Everts Funeral Home, and for Bud Peterson.

The family attended Salem Covenant Church until it closed in 1990, when Ella then joined Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Where she was very active in WELCA, Quilters, and the prayer group.

She was an active member of the St. Croix County Homemakers, serving one term as president. Ella volunteered with the bloodmobile for many years and as the open class superintendent of the home furnishings and seamstress regularly entering her beautiful quilts and wonderful breads in the St. Croix County Fair, where she won many ribbons for her work.

Many of those quilts were donated to the Bible Camp. Her family enjoys the beauty of many quilts she made through the years.

Ella enjoyed traveling throughout many parts of the US Canada, Hawaii, Alaska and all all across Mexico.

She also traveled to Ecuador, Israel, Norway, Sweden (three times), England, Scotland, Wales, Turkey, Italy, China, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Ella is preceded in death by her husband Phillip in 1990, Brothers, Carol and Ernest (Joyce) Delegard, half sister Holdis Ralstad, sisters Clara (Jack) French, Hazel (Ray) Love, Alice (Maynard) Anderson and Millie (Eugene) Link and other in laws James, Jeanette, Herb and Audrey.

Ella is survived by her children, Charles (Susan) of Stone Lake, WI; Connie (Todd) Kohlhepp of Eau Claire, WI; Jayne (Richard) McCaughey of Turtle Lake, WI; John (Debra) of Owatonna, MN; and Daniel (Marion Sandow of Glenwood City, WI. 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Ella had a strong and deep faith in Jesus Christ that her life will continue forever because she believed in Him. Her memory will live on until we see her again.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Glenhaven for their care of Ella in her final years. Memorials may be directed to the Sheridan Zion Lutheran Cemetery Association.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Jon Peters officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood City, WI.