Dunn County approves 2 percent pay increase for employees and increases in health insurance premiums
By LeAnn R. Ralph
MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board has approved a 2 percent pay increase for county employees along with a freeze in steps and increases in health insurance premiums.
The pay grid will increase by 2 percent, but there will be a freeze in the steps for 2021, said Paul Miller, county manager, at the Dunn County Board’s November 10 meeting.
Miller noted that under normal circumstances, after a year, a county employee moves up a step.
The county pay grid has 11 steps and 25 grades.
An employee coming in on grade 1 and step 1 is paid $13.29 per hour. By step 11 at grade 1, the pay has increased to $17.45 per hour.
An employee coming in on grade 2 and step 1 is paid $14.09 per hour. By step 11 at grade 2, the pay has increased to $18.50 per hour.
Grade 25 at step 1 starts out at $53.87 per hour, and by step 11, the pay has increased to $70.71 per hour.
The pay rate for casual employees for 2021 is $12 per hour for an election worker; $10 per hour for a tax collection assistant; $12 per hour for a public works seasonal employee; and $10 per hour for a deputy medical examiner.
With the county’s revenues flat to declining, the 2 percent pay increase is offset by changes to the health insurance premiums, the maximum amount paid out of pocket and the amount set for co-pays, Miller said.
The changes in the pay grid and the health insurance are integral to a balanced budget, he said.
The Dunn County Board approved a budget for 2021 of $83.3 million at the November 10 meeting.
According to information included in the Dunn County Board packet, all of the health insurance plans are health savings account eligible.
One plan for a single employee has a $3,000 deductible and requires a monthly premium from the employee of $78.58 and a payment of $903.56 by the county.
A family health plan has a $6,000 deductible and requires a monthly premium from the employee of $158.96 and a payment of $2,490.22 from the county.
Another health plan with a $3,000 deductible for a single employee requires an employee contribution of $127.68 and a county contribution of $854.46.
The same health plan for a family has a $6,000 deductible and requires an employee contribution of $264.92 and a county contribution of $2,384.26.
A high deductible health plan for a single employee with a $5,000 deductible requires an employee contribution of $44.48 and a county contribution of $845.04.
The same health insurance plan for a family with a $10,000 deductible for a family requires an employee contribution of $96.02 and a county contribution of $2,304.40.
Another high deductible health insurance plan for a single person with a $5,000 deductible requires an employee contribution of $106.74 and a county contribution of $782.78.
The same plan for a family with a $10,000 deductible requires an employee contribution of $144.02 and a county contribution of $2,256.40.