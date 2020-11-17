Dunn County adopts $83.3 million budget for 2021 and $23.14 million property tax levy

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board has adopted an expense budget for 2021 of $83,307,238 and a property tax levy of $23,137,930.

The budget and tax levy adopted at the November 10 meeting of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors compared to an expense budget of $83,945,949 for 2020, representing a decrease in the expense budget of $638,711 for 2021, and compared to a property tax levy of $23,019,685 for 2020, representing an increase in the property tax levy of $118,245.

Donald Kuether, county board supervisor from Menomonie, asked if the county is experiencing any reduction in property tax income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is not currently seeing that the property tax levy has been affected, and sales tax revenue has actually increased, said Keith Strey, Dunn County’s chief financial officer.

On the other hand, interest earnings on the county’s investments are at an all-time low, he noted.

At the October meeting of the St. Croix County Board, a representative for the Wisconsin Counties Association reported that counties in Wisconsin were seeing an increase in their sales tax revenue, which was attributed to the $1,200 stimulus payment to individuals from the federal government as well as the $600 per week enhanced unemployment benefits to help people through periods of unemployment during the pandemic.

Since a second round of stimulus payments has not been approved and the enhanced unemployment benefits have run out, county sales tax revenue is now expected to decrease, the WCA representative said.

Larry Bjork, county board supervisor from Menomonie, asked about the county’s vehicle registration fee of $20, also known as a “wheel tax,” and where the extra money is shown in the budget.

The vehicle registration fee money is contained in the detailed spreadsheets for revenue in the county highway department, Strey said.

The year 2021 will be the first full year of collecting the county vehicle registration fee, he said.

The $20 annual vehicle registration fee for cars and pickup trucks became effective January 1, 2020.

Since vehicle registrations expire at all different times of the year, someone who renewed a vehicle registration in, say, November of 2019 would not have paid the $20 annual vehicle registration fee in Dunn County until November of 2020.

The vehicle registration fee, which is expected to raise about $750,000 annually, was recommended by the highway committee to generate additional revenue to maintain the county highway system.

Tax levy

The property tax levy of $23,137,930 has a variety of components.

The tax levy for the general fund is $8,174,225 while the levy for the special revenue fund is $4,178,916, the levy for the debt service funds is $4,692,055, the levy for public works is $5,238,868 and the levy for bridge aids is $33,676.

The levy for the county’s libraries is $819,158, and the levy for the town, village and city illegal tax certificate charge back is $1,033.

Top 10

Here are the top 10 property taxpayers in Dunn County in 2019 included in the treasurer’s report:

• Walmart (retail/distribution center): 2019 estimated fair market value of $46,163,600; 2019 assessed value of $40,868,700; 2019 taxes of $997,252.

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing (3M) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $33,943,000; 2019 assessed value of $30,163,300; 2019 taxes of $735,994.

• Phillips Plastic — 2019 estimated fair market value of $31,112,700; 2019 assessed value of $27,544,400; 2019 taxes of $671,900.

• WI MN AB Biynah LLC (private equity firm/industrial real estate) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $24,227,000; 2019 assessed value of $21,448,200; 2019 taxes of $523,368.

• Cardinal Glass — 2019 estimated fair market value of $13,830,500; 2019 assessed value of $12,244,100; 2019 taxes of $298,748.

• Juul Labs — 2019 estimated fair market value of $12,963,600; 2019 assessed value of $11,476,700; 2019 taxes of $280,081.

• Big River Resources (ethanol plant) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $13,871,890; 2019 assessed value of $12,047,400; 2019 taxes of $271,649.

• Conagra (Swiss Miss) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $11,934,400; 2019 assessed value of $10,565,500; 2019 taxes of $257,723.

• Andersen Menomonie (windows) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $11,276,499; 2019 assessed value of $9,983,000; 2019 taxes of $243,568.

• Chippewa Valley Warehouse (manufacturing) — 2019 estimated fair market value of $10,339,800; 2019 assessed value of $9,153,800; 2019 taxes of $223,332.

Other business

In other business, the Dunn County Board:

• Approved an amendment to the county’s ordinances to allow the operation of all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles all year-round unless otherwise posted. The change is an effort to coordinate between the county and the townships, said James Tripp, county board supervisor from Menomonie and chair of the judiciary and law committee.

• Cancelled a list of checks that are over two years old and have never been cashed. This is a housekeeping measure to get old checks off the books, said Vaughn Hedlund, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the committee on administration. If someone comes forward and asks for payment, the county will issue a new check, he said.

• Approved an updated farmland preservation plan to expand an existing Agriculture Enterprise Area in the Town of Grant. The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee held a public hearing on October 13 to consider the amendment to the farmland preservation plan, which is a part of the Dunn County Comprehensive Land Use Plan.