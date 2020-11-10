Ronald H. Nelson, age 65, of Downing, WI, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 5th.

He was born November 6, 1954, to Joy Stanley and Lucille (Morgan) Nelson in St. Paul, MN. The family moved from St. Paul to Glenwood City, WI in April 1966. While attending Glenwood City High School Ron met Linda Schafer of Boyceville and married in 1973. They had three children, one of which they lost before birth. They divorced in 1988. Ron married Bonne Jean (Scarrella) in December 1999. Together they lived in Emerald WI, Spring Valley WI, and North Port, FL where Bonne passed away in 2017. Ron moved back home to Wisconsin in 2018 to be closer to family.

At the age of 18 in December of 1972 he joined the Army; completing basic training at Ft. Campbell, KY. He was stationed at Ft. Dix, NJ before being assigned to the 51st transportation company in Germany. After returning state-side he was stationed at Ft. Bliss, El Paso TX, where he received an honorable discharge in December of 1978. During his time in the army he drove truck. After the army he drove a milk truck route and eventually over the road truck driving for various companies.

If you knew him, you’d know he had a love for Packers, Budweiser, coffee and cigarettes. He’d enter the room speaking German for a giggle or make noises of farm animals out of the blue and if you asked him, He was so cool he didn’t know what to do with himself. Had a great sense of humor and was a pretty easy going guy.

Ronald is survived by his children Ron (Kari) Nelson of Balsam Lake, WI; Nicole (Andrew) DeMar of Downing, WI; step-children Derrick (Jennifer) Mulligan of North Port, Florida; Teresa Mulligan of Hudson, WI; Greg Mulligan of North Port, Florida. Brother Keith “Tiny” Nelson of Boyceville, WI and sister Cheryl (Loren) Davis of Fridley, Minnesota. Grand-daughters Mckenna, Kya, Josephine, Janessa, step-grandchildren Lexus, Ambria, Shannon, Becky and 4 step great grandkids, plus many cousins.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon, wife Bonne Jean, and step-son PJ Mulligan.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date.