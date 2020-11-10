Randy C. Platson, age 56, formerly of Glenwood City, WI, died Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Township of Hammond, WI.

Randy was born November 8, 1963, in Menomonie, WI to Merrill and Janet (Hulback) Platson.

Following his schooling in Glenwood City, Randy moved to Texas where he worked in construction for several years.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents and son Randy Jr.

Randy is survived by daughter, Hannah; siblings Karen Busby, Joann (Robert) Lokken, Clayton (Carol) Platson, Jim (Joyce) Platson, Debra Platson, Rodney (Linda) Platson and Laurie Platson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI, with Pastor Bob Dahm officiating. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.