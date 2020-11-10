Mary Lou Lockwood, age 89, passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Menomonie, WI.

She was born November 20, 1930, in Dunn County, WI to Frank and Mary (Breitzman) Link. She was baptized on January 25, 1931, and was confirmed on August 11, 1946. She was raised in Dunn County and married Harold S. Lockwood on November 20, 1948, in Connorsville, WI, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Growing up Mary Lou attended Elementary School at the Bolen School near her home and High School in Glenwood City. She worked at her family’s farm in rural Downing and then later as a Fry Cook at the Kernel Restaurant in Menomonie, WI. She also worked as a cook at the Elmwood School District. She was compassionate, kind, and caring. Her main life’s work was as a homemaker caring for her family. For some time, she helped take care of her Father-in-Law, Elmer S. Lockwood, when he moved in with the family. You could often find her in the kitchen and she always had goodies for visitors.

She enjoyed spending time gardening, reading, and cooking. Most of all, she treasured time with family and friends. She always remembered birthdays, holidays, and special occasions by sending a card or letter in the mail to that special someone. If you had a question about family, she was the go-to person. She remembered names and dates about relatives along with so much more whenever you would ask.

Mary Lou is survived by sons; Duane Lockwood of Menomonie, Robert (Cindy) Lockwood of Wheeler, Phil (Judy) Lockwood of Colfax; a daughter; Shirley (Noel) Larson of Fall Creek; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters; Phyllis Kedrowski of Little Falls, MN, Paula Standaert of Glenwood City, WI, and Verna McCuen of Downing, WI; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold; a son Michael H. Lockwood; brothers Vernon, Arthur, and Ken Link; and sisters Eleanor Drinkman, Dorothy Sutliff Cran, Jeanette Annis, and Pauline Seeger.

A private visitation and funeral service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Curtiss Brooks officiating. Burial took place in Sherman Cemetery, Twp. of Sherman, Dunn Co. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com