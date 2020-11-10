Lavonne J. Matula, age 90, of Boyceville, WI died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Lavonne was born September 24, 1930, in Clear Lake, WI to Arthur and Eleanora (Gullickson) Johnson.

Following her schooling Lavonne married Albert Matula on January 22, 1949, and they moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for Sears and later at American Linen Co.

In 1990 they retired and returned to Boyceville.

Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert in 2009, sister and brother-in-law, Betty Johnson and Marlin Leach.

Lavonne is survived by two children, Cheryl (Douglas) Greenwald and Curtis (Marilyn) Matula; six grandchildren: Penny (Aaron) Deville, Robyn (James) Allison, Debra Greenwald, Michelle Pace, Allison Arriaga and Tawnya (Mathew) Survoy; 13 great-grandchildren: Maston, Mykah, Madyson, Myles and Mierra Johnson, Hope, Hosea, Hosanna and Seth Allison, Jonathan (Christine) Morrow, Skyler Fiel, Rachel Pace (Justin) and Elisha Pace, Avery Gutirrez (Samantha Sorenson) Elias and Jaden Survoy Dylan and Tyler Arriaga; great-great-grandchildren: Noah, Judah, Hadassah, Israel, Zipporah and Dinah Morrow and Tobais Fiel; siblings: Gaylord Johnson, Ardith (Ron) Beguhn Sr., Delphine (Wesley) Danovsky, Marlene Leach, Dennis Johnson, Larry (Rita) Johnson; and sister-in-law Helen Peterson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, WI with Pastor Rick Mannon officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery Minneapolis, MN on Monday. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please follow covid guidelines.