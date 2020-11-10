Four associated with situation where dead body found in Emerald face drug charges in St. Croix County

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

HUDSON — Four people associated with a situation where a woman was found deceased in a car in Emerald October 9 face drug charges in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Shelly Schriver, age 48, was found deceased, slumped over in a vehicle parked in a driveway at 2660 155th Avenue in Emerald October 9, according to a criminal complaint for Brian Leonard Bos.

Bos, 2690 160th Avenue, Emerald, made an initial appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court November 2 on one felony count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. Judge Scott Needham set bail at $750 cash and quashed a warrant issued for Bos’s arrest. Bos is scheduled for a preliminary hearing November 24.

Sierra Schriver, age 24, of 2660 150th Avenue, Emerald, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. At an arraignment hearing November 4, Sierra Schriver pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled for another court hearing December 14. Judge Vlack set bail for Sierra Schriver at $5,000 cash on October 22.

Brittany Stripling, age 36, of 2690 160th Avenue, Emerald, is charged with one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and two misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court on November 10. Judge Scott Needham set bail at $1,000 cash October 30.

Kelly Scott Steinert, age 55, of 2690 160th Avenue, Emerald, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Steinert is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing December 17. Bail initially was set at $500 cash in January, but the bail was amended to a $500 signature bond in March.

Steinert was reportedly seen at the house on 160th Avenue for the five days prior to Shelley Schriver’s death, according to the complaint.

Narcan

When one of the St. Croix County deputies was on his way October 9 to investigate the death of Shelley Schriver, he received information that a man named James Moe was likely connected and that Moe had showed up at 2686 160th Avenue, Emerald, at 3:45 a.m.

Moe was having trouble breathing and received Narcan, was taken to the hospital in Baldwin for a possible drug overdose and was transferred to Mayo Eau Claire, according to the complaint.

Investigators went to Mayo Eau Claire later that afternoon to talk with Moe, who said he was homeless and had recently left a treatment facility. Moe told the investigators he had been with Shelley Schriver, who he has known for about a year, and that he also knows her daughter, Sierra Schriver, the complaint states.

Moe said he and Shelly Schriver had been picked up by a woman named Karisa who had dropped them off at the residence of Brian Bos and Brittany Stripling at 2690 160th Avenue, Emerald, where he said they went to get his computer and phone fixed. The criminal complaint notes phones and computers were located at the residence but that it was unknown if any of them belonged to Moe.

Moe said there were other men and women at the Bos and Stripling residence, although he did not know anyone by name, and said they were using methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl with Brian and Brittany at their residence on 160th Avenue in Emerald.

Moe told investigators he eventually left the residence, and it was the last place he had seen Shelley Schriver. He also told investigators he did not remember much else, only that he recalled trying to get help because he believed the fentanyl had “messed him up,” according to the complaint.

The investigators told Moe he would likely be dead if he had not received Narcan and other medical attention and explained they were concerned someone had supplied a bad mix of drugs. Moe said he was unable to say who had provided the drugs to him and Shelley Schriver, and when the investigators asked if he would tell them if he did know, he said he would not tell them even if he did know, according to the complaint.

Schriver

The deputy who investigated Schriver’s death reported he had observed she was lying on her side in the driver’s seat of the car parked directly in front of the trailer home in the driveway.

The deputy spoke with Robert Schuler, who was a person supposedly living on the property who had called 911. Schuler, age 55, lives in a recreational vehicle located at 2660 155th Avenue, Emerald, according to the complaint.

Schuler told the deputy that Shelley, Shelly’s mother, and her daughter, Sierra Schriver, lived in the trailer home.

Schuler said he was working on his truck around 6 p.m. October 8 when Shelley let her new puppy outside. A few minutes later, she asked Schuler to watch the puppy for five minutes. After 30 minutes, she had not returned for the puppy, and when the deputy asked if Shelley Schriver had left, Schuler said he was not sure, the complaint states.

Schuler said he went to Menomonie later that evening, and when he returned, he believed Shelley Schriver’s car was still parked in the driveway.

Schuler went on to say that at 3:30 a.m. October 9, he had sent a text to Shelley asking to use the shower and then sent another text around 9 a.m. because she had not responded. When the deputy asked if this was normal, Schuler said it was, that Shelley would unlock the door and he would use the shower. Schuler said he sent a text at 9:48 to Sierra asking about Shelley but received no response, according to the complaint.

Schuler said he went out front around 11 a.m., but did not notice Shelley deceased in the car. Shortly after that, an unknown man and Sierra were in front of the trailer, and the man told him Shelley was dead. Schuler said he observed what he described as “Sierra freaking out.” No one had called 911, and then Shelley’s mother came outside, opened the driver’s door, tried to get Shelley to respond and tried to pull her out of the car but could not move her, according to the complaint.

Schuler said Sierra Schriver and the man left prior to law enforcement arriving, the complaint states.

According to online court records, Shelley Schriver made an initial appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court on February 6 on one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges were dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion on October 15.

Shelley Schriver had made subsequent court appearances, too, on felony bail jumping charges, but those charges also were dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion on October 15.