Boyceville airport improvement work set for completion next year

BOYCEVILLE — The Village Board listened to reports about village business, including a report from the Airport Manager Joel Timblin. Timblin was not able to be present at the regular monthly board meeting, but emailed his report to the Village Clerk/Treasurer, Darlene Lee.

His report stated: “The runway reconstruction project is on track for a fall 2021 completion. The Wisconsin DOT bureau of aeronautics advertised for an engineering consultant. Cooper Engineering of Rice Lake was chosen. They were the engineers for the fuel system and taxiway extension. The preliminary planning is under way.”

Timblin also noted that the airport usage has been up for the year and fuel sales are slightly above average.

In his report Public Works Director Don Rose informed the board that the water mains have been flushed for the fall and that the trailer dump station and Pafko Park have been winterized and that the new pickup is in at Colfax, and he noted that the cost was $29,090.

But, he discussed the report he had received from Ohly. “We had asked them for a twenty-year plan, as to what we could expect for the wasterwater treatment facility.” Rose told the board that the report indicated a flow of two and half times what is currently flowing from the facility in Boyceville. Rose noted what the village might have to do to handle that increase in flow.

During his report, Police Chief Greg Lamkin told the board that his department handled 172 officer calls last month and had made seven arrests and issued 25 citations.

His report also noted that “We had our third annual Trunk or Treat with approximately 350 kids attending. Our crossing guards came in to aid in pedestrian traffic and we had no incidents. We hosted another Drug Take Back and disposed of 15 pounds of unwanted medications.”

Lana Borgert appeared before the board during the public comment time on the agenda and questioned the board about the need for a CSO officer and that those funds could be used in other ways.

Village Clerk/ Treasurer, Darlene Lee reported to the board about the election and said the turnout of 507 voters was a record. She praised the election workers for their great effort, with everything going smoothly.

In other action the board approved spending some $7,000 for materials to place a roof over the butter churn and millstone at the historical site near the airport.

After meeting in a closed session, the Village Board approved a new salary schedule for part-time workers.

And finally, Village President Gib Krueger noted that the new Dollar General Store would not be holding a grand opening.