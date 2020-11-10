Biden wins!

As of Tuesday morning, Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

According to information that this newspaper was able to obtain, the popular vote gave Biden 76,344,567 to Trump’s 71,445,114. But the most important vote is the vote in the Electoral College, where at present Biden has gone over the required 270 votes. The last Associated Press count was 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.

But at this point Trump has not yet conceded the election.

All the local election results and counts can be found here.