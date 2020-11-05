Two arrested following chase in St. Croix County

TOWN OF EAU GALLE — Authorities have taken two subjects into custody following a high-speed chase in St. Croix County early Wednesday morning, November 4.

Accroding to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on I94 just west of US 63 (Exit 19).

The vehicle fled from the trooper, heading south on US 63 from I94. The fleeing vehicle turned down a dead end road leading to a farm. The vehicle drove around a large barn, and then rammed the trooper’s squad. Two subjects ran away from the crash scene described as US 63 and 33rd Avenue in the Township of Eau Galle.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle was taken into custody by the trooper after a short foot pursuit. The passenger was later taken into custody by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is still under investigation, but both subjects, who have not been identified, are being held on drug, weapons and assault charges.