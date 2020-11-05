Motorcyclist loses life in St. Joe’s crash

Town of ST. JOSEPH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning, November 5 when he crashed in St. Joseph Township.

27-year-old Anthony M. Oellerich, 27 of River Falls, WI, died at the scene.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident located at State Highway 35 and Main Street in Houlton, WI at approximately 1:56 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Oellerich was traveling west along State Highway 35 on his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a round-a-bout and lost control. Oellerich and his motorcycle went over the round-a-bout, struck a yield sing and came to rest in the grassy area in the middle of the round-a-bout.

Emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures on Oellerich, however, they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Oellerich was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisted on the scene by the St. Joseph Fire and Rescue and Lakeview EMS, is still investigating the accident.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in St. Croix County for 2020.