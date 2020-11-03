Nancy E. Hughes, age 80, of Knapp, WI, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

She was born Oct. 5, 1940, to Lawrence and Clara (Allram) Stansbury, the eighth child raised on a farm near Connersville, WI. Growing up she helped with the farm work, gardening and farm chores.

In late 1958, Nancy met Howard Hughes on a blind date. They were married Feb. 13, 1960, and moved to his home farm on Miller Hill in Knapp, WI. To this union three children were born. When the kids were old enough to join 4-H she helped as a project leader. Nancy was also active in Homemakers and helped with Sunday School and Bible School.

Nancy worked on the farm, doing chores, gardening and other outside work. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping and country music and after she was diagnosed with M.S., she loved watching westerns on TV and reading western books.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Edith Hughes (Duane Smith); two sons, Marty (Theresa) Hughes and Scott Hughes; a brother Roger (Helen) Stansbury; two sisters-in-law, Erna Stansbury and Gerane Stansbury; a brother-in-law Willard Tronrud; five grandchildren, Jason, Amber and Tyler Stabenow, Corey and Kaylee Hughes; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Clara Mitchell and Carter Shankenberg; nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Howard in 2016; three sisters, Adeline Tronrud, Shirley Norman and Bonnie Yarbrough; three brothers, Lavern, Eugene and Gordon Stansbury; and sister-in-law Kay Stansbury.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and the Kevin Ingli family for the loving care they gave Nancy.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Tim Vettrus officiating and will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

