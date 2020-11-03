Nancy A. Burton age 81 of Menomonie died Friday October 30, 2020, at Colfax Health & Rehab in Colfax surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born March 5, 1939, in Pontiac, MI. She was the daughter of Earl and Lucille (Moore) Decker and grew up mostly in the Menomonie area. She attended Menomonie High School. Nancy married Allen Andrews and they had four children together and later divorced. Nancy later married Donn Burton January 31, 1964, in Menomonie. After their marriage they made their home in the Township of Stanton where they farmed for many years. After Donn’s death in 1997, she resided by her son Jeff until she moved to Menomonie where she currently resided.

Nancy worked at several places in the Twin Cities before her career with 3M in Menomonie where she worked for almost 30 years. Nancy enjoyed reading, camping, bowling, traveling, sewing, playing cards and spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.

Nancy is survived by her children, Kelly (David) Stark of Menomonie, Kimberly (James) Goss of Alma, Jeff (Angela) Andrews of Menomonie; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Earlene (Floyd) Scott of Texas, Diane (Lenny) Nikolai of Beaver Dam, Susan (Ken) Hatcher of Texas and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donn, a daughter Kathy Bryan, two brothers, Bill and Rick Decker and a sister Barb Gibson.

Due to Covid 19, private family services will be held at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Menomonie.

Public visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. Masks and social distancing will be required.

