Julia Ann (Bonte) Brunkhorst, age 65, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at Glenhaven in Glenwood City, WI, due to an illness and long term COPD complications.

She was born September 13, 1955, in New Richmond, WI to Donald Bonte and Mary Hartwig Bonte. In December of 1973 she went on to marry John “Jack” Brunkhorst and they would become parents to four kids, Dennis, Dean, Brent, and Kristy. Julie eventually parted ways with Jack and met Robert Henry Eken of Baldwin, WI, and spent nearly 25 years together until Bob’s passing in 2008.

Julie lived to assist her children to grow into wonderful adults. Since retirement Julie and her eldest became close confidants and seeing each other everyday until they were restricted to phone calls. Julie’s mother and her also found a good relationship prior to her passing and would speak to each other three times a week. Dean and Tammi brought joy to Julie with five additional grandbabies for her. Brent was the light of her life and made her so proud to be able to do it on his own but of course she would check in on her boy. Julie’s only daughter would make her a grandmother for the first time and enjoyed watching her grandbabies grow. Julie had told Kristy that she had finally found her own Bob. Julie was proud of all her children and grandbabies.

Julie’s other passion in life was crafting. In her younger years she loved woodwork and to paint. She would continue on to crochet for many years. Julie enjoyed showing off her accomplishments during the St. Croix County Fair. Julie would make sure that her grandbabies had new hats and mittens for the winter months and made a scarf for her daughter every Christmas. Julie had baby dolls that she loved to make new outfits for whether it was crocheting or sewing, as long as she could display her new works of art for everyone to see.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald W. Bonte and her partner Robert H. Eken.

Julie is survived by her mother, Mary; five brothers and wives: Donnie and Lynn Bonte (Bloomer), Dean and Kathy Bonte (Downing), Doug and Pam Bonte (Glenwood City), Dale and Gloria Bonte (Emerald), Dan and Lana Bonte (Glenwood City); sisters-in-law Marsha Brunkhorst and Kathy Miller (Spring Valley) also sister-in-law and husband Denise and Ken Witucki (Spring Valley) and sister-in-law Judy Fuller (River Falls); two sons and partners, Dennis Brunkhorst and Sarah Byrd (Glenwood City) and Dean Brunkhorst and Tammi Kruizenga (Baldwin); son Brent Brunkhorst (Emerald); daughter and partner Kristy Brunkhorst and Brian La Rose (Clayton); grandchildren Blaise Kruizenga, Ryver Gartmann, Colton Gartmann, Kailyn Gartmann, Aiden Gartmann, Van La Rose, Kennedy La Rose, CJ La Rose and many aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Family and friends are welcomed to visit on Thursday, November 5th from 3-6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home at 607 1st Street, Glenwood City, WI 54013.