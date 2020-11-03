Boyceville School’s mill rate drops 8.5 percent

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE—The School Board approved a tax levy that will support school operations for the next year. Meeting on Wednesday evening, October 28th the board approved a tax mill rate of 8.88646 which is eight and half percent lower than the current budget.

The new rate will ask for a total tax levy of $3,019,120, which is just over a hundred thousand dollars less than the current year. Of that total tax levy, $1,026,127 is money needed to service the schools district debt.

The tax collection allows the school district to operate and fund its total budget of just less than thirteen million dollars.

The district has seen a large increase in its equalized valuation, which now stands at $339,743,671 up some eighteen million dollars in the last year.

During his report to the board, Middle/High School Principal, Tyler Moy reported, “The distancing procedures put into place have been going well and the students have adapted very nicely. We are always looking for ways to put students in front of their teachers,” he concluded.

Moy also note to the board that 17 percent of the students in grades seven through 12 have chosen to learn away from the school by either a remote or virtual format. His report indicted that of the 318 students in those six grade levels, 55 of them are either enrolled remotely or virtual. But he informed the board that, “six have indicated that they want to come back from remote.”

Elementary Principal DeeAnn Thompson gave an update on the Veteran’s Day activities for November 11th and noted that the event will be livestreamed to the community. Her report stated: “We have successfully completed benchmark Fall testing on most students in grades 4K through 6th and used the data for placement of various supports throughout the school.”

Thomson’s student enrollment figures showed 372 students plus another 31 students using alternative education enrollments.

Superintendent Nick Kaiser reported that the school will be changing the live streaming platform in November. “We are putting up cameras in both gyms so most events can be streamed live,” he informed the board.

Kaiser also wanted to recognize the bus drivers and the schools transportation director during National Bus Safety Week. Saying, “We usually don’t talk about it this early, but I want to remind parents of our Inclement Weather School Closing Procedures.” The guidelines can be found on the school’s website and they are also printed inside of the school calendar.

In other School board action, they accepted the following grants: $2,500 from America’s Farmers Grow Communities from Bayer Fund on behalf of Dunn County Farmer, Michael Wold. A $1,400 donation from George Christianson for the 2020 Alfalfa Fest, and a $600 grant from 3M for the Early Learning Center.

The also approved the retirement request of Holly Sweeney as Reading Specialist. Kaiser noted to the board that Sweeney has spent 28 years with the district and he praised her for her work and noted, “she wears many hats.” Sweeney was present at the board meeting and told the board, “I love this place and you probably will have a hard time getting rid of me.”

The board increased the substitute teacher pay to $120 a day and $60 for a half day.