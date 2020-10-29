IMPORTANT NOTICE TO TOWN OF COLFAX RESIDENTS!

The Type D Notice of Polling Place and times for the Town of Colfax for the upcoming general election to held on November 3, 2020 inadvertently listed the wrong polling site. All township residents planning to vote on election day should report to the Colfax Town Hall located at N8409 County Road M, Colfax, WI 54730. The town polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.