Three injured when plow truck and car collide

TOWN OF GLENWOOD — A violent collision just past Noon on Thursday, October 22 in the Town of Glenwood between a St. Croix County plow truck and a passenger vehicle has injured three including two young children.

Glenwood City Fire and EMS were dispatched to 2843 County Road G in the Town of Glenwood at 12:07 p.m. Thursday for the crash between a plow truck and vehicle. Both Glenwood City Ambulances did respond to the scene, which was just west of DADDS Detour, along with the Glenwood City Police Department, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A young woman and her two children, ages three months and thee years old according to a bystander that had stopped at the scene to render aid and spoke with the mother prior to the arrival of emergency services, were reported injured in the crash. The driver of the plow truck was not injured. All involved were wearing seat belts including the children who were properly secured in safety seats. The names of those involved were not available at the time this report was posted to the website.

With falling snow and sleet making the roadway slippery, the woman allegedly lost control of her vehicle, which was westbound, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound St. Croix County Highway Department plow truck. The impact sheered off the front axle of the truck and pushed it underneath the carriage and completely destroyed the front of the passenger vehicle with its engine ending up behind the vehicle in the north side ditch. The truck came to rest on the south side shoulder.

Both Glenwood City Ambulances took the injured to an area hospital.

This story will be update when more information is received from law enforcement agencies.