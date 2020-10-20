Donna F. Rott, age 90, of the Township of Springfield, WI died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home.

Donna was born October 13, 1930, in the Township of Woodland in Sauk County, WI to Erwin and Ella (Luch) Schultz.

Following her schooling she met and married Waldo Rott on October 2, 1949, in Wonewoc, WI. They soon moved to the Glenwood area where they raised 12 children and farmed.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Charlene, grandsons Tyler Rott and Connor O’Brien, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother-in-law Paul Smith and sister-in-law Beverly Schultz.

Donna is survived by her husband Waldo; children David, Joanne Spencer, Harlan (Deb), Gary (Cheri), Barb (Joe) Jeske, Warren, Loren (Kathy), Rollin, Dale, Dawn O’Brien and Duane; 38 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Carolyn Smith and Richard Schultz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI with Reverend Wayne Hilgendorf officiating. Burial will in the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, service numbers are limited and visitation will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to services.