Darwin ‘Hap’ Litzell, age 79, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin died peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville on Friday, October 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church. Masks and social/physical distancing are required.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.

Hap’s service will be live streamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23.

Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.