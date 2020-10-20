| logout
DARWIN “HAP” LITZELL
Darwin ‘Hap’ Litzell, age 79, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin died peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville on Friday, October 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church. Masks and social/physical distancing are required.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Hap’s service will be live streamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.