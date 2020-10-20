ALLAN L. SMITH

Allan Leroy Smith died peacefully at the Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar on Saturday, October 17th in Menomonie, WI at the age of 83.

Allan was born on February 2, 1937, in Menomonie Township, Dunn County WI to Marion abd Favorite (Hathaway) Smith. He married Suzanne Sutliff in 1958 and they had four children together, Jody Fern (deceased 1959), Lorena Kay, Reed Allen, and Rochelle Sue and later divorced. He married Nancy O’Donnell in Boyceville, WI in 1976, and became father to Patrick Thomas, Anthony Ronald and Carrie Lynn. Allan served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1955 to 1958 when he was honorably discharged. Al was very proud of his service to our country and was a charter member of the AMVET post 72, Connorsville, WI. Al was an over the road truck driver for the majority of his life and later, was a school bus driver for the Boyceville School System.

Allan is survived by his wife, Nancy of Boyceville; children, Lorena (Jeremy) Smith, Reed (Darlene) Smith, Rochelle Smith, Patrick (Robin) Johnson, Anthony (Jo) Johnson and Carrie (Carolyn) Johnson; siblings, Dale (Linda) Smith of Jesup, Iowa; Doris Campeau of Coon Rapids, MN; Sharon (Jack) Durbin of Cape Coral, FL; Janet Erickson of Hampton, MN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Favorite Smith; siblings Delbert Smith, Morris Smith, Eunice Donicht, Fern Gleiter, Irene Schmidt, Joyce Siler, and Marian Berger; daughter Jody Fern Smith and his loving dog Abby.

Al loved his family and friends and would do anything for anyone. His favorite beverage was Leinenkugel’s (one feather) and he wouldn’t settle for anything else. He loved to hunt, fish and tinker with many outdoor projects.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie WI. Social distancing and masks are preferred. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 24th 2:00 p.m. at the Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mayo Health System-Red Cedar for their excellent care and compassion and Olson Funeral Home for their assistance with the services.