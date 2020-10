Gary H. Kowalczik, age 69, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away at his home on September 30, 2020. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rush River Trailriders Clubhouse, N4775 450th St., Ellsworth, WI 54011. Cremation services provided by O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.