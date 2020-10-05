Marie E. Wintgens, age 87, of Menomonie, passed away September 25, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

She was born March 27, 1933, in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. She married LeRoy F. Young on October 15, 1949. LeRoy passed away in 1996. She later remarried Alvis Wintgens of Arizona who passed away in 2007.

She is survived by her children: Yvonne (Bill Kuesel) of Menomonie; Bonnie Johnson of Colfax; Thomas (Arlyn) of California; Ronald (Renae) of Chippewa Falls; and John (Jeanine) of Menomonie. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services scheduled for a later date.